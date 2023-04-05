Hudson Fire responded to a fire at a single-family home on the 1500 block of Aldrich Avenue this afternoon, Wednesday, April 5, at 1:50 p.m., according to a news release from the department.
Upon investigation, the fire was found to be burning in the kitchen and appeared, preliminarily, to be accidental.
Fire crews had the fire under control in about 10 minutes and no one was injured at the scene.
The same could not be said about the home. There is extensive smoke and heat damage. The owners will not be able to access the home until repairs are made, estimated to cost about $25,000, according to the release.
The cause is still under investigation, but appears to be accidental in nature.
Hudson Fire was assisted by the Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department.
