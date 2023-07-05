Firefighters put out a house fire in the city of Hudson late on July 4, leaving no physical injuries.
Hudson Fire Department was dispatched just before midnight to a reported structure fire in the 1500 block of Aldrich Avenue. According to a press release issued by Fire Chief Drew Spielman, the fire could be seen in the garage with heavy smoke coming from the attic.
With assistance from Roberts Fire Department, United Fire & Rescue and Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department, the Hudson Fire Department extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes.
No firefighters or civilians reported injuries in the process.
The property sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage. Altogether, the incident caused about $40,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.
According to Spielman, the fire appears to have been accidental. The department determined the likely cause to be improperly disposed of fireworks, potentially in a trash can near combustibles.
