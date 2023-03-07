“Apparently it doesn’t snow on the weekends in Hudson anymore,” Superintendent Nick Ouellette said jokingly at the Monday, March 6 meeting. He gave the board an update on inclement weather make up days after Hudson had nearly a foot of snow at the end of February.
After adding 10 minutes to school days and removing the district has about a three day, five hour cushion.
“We should be sitting in a very good spot,” Ouellette said.
2022 auditors report
The 2022 auditors report did not yield any surprising information or “red flags.”
The board heard from their independent auditor at the board meeting on Monday, March 6.
When looking at the general fund balances, the auditor said one of the questions he asks is, “What is your unassigned fund balance and how does that compare to what your total expenditures are for the year?”
In other words, what are the funds unrestricted by where they can be used compared to total overhead costs for the year?
District policy requires a minimum of 25-30% when compared. The district is sitting comfortably at 38.4%. Other districts in western Wisconsin are averaging 27% to 32%.
“You’re fiscally healthy,” the representative from Clifton Larson Allen LLC said.
Overall, the district hasn’t seen any drastic changes and has held its own over the past few years, despite challenges in budgeting.
“With everybody dealing with the same budgeting restraints that you’re facing, you know, that’s set by the state, that’s not a local decision in terms of what state financing is going to be. Everybody is facing these similar challenges,” the auditor said.
Parking lot replacements
Hudson Middle School and Hudson Prairie will be receiving new parking lots this summer.
“This is expending the remainder of the middle school referendum that can only be spent on middle school projects,” Ouellette said.
The board voted to award the project to Zappa Brothers Inc.
It was estimated that if the board voted to wait an additional year to pursue this project, the inflationary cost would rise 8% to 10%.
Quick hits
The board recognized Hudson High School’s National Merit Scholar finalists Logan Ion and Shloke Jani.
School board candidate Erin Gerlach spoke during public comment. She brought an idea forward to manage some of the issues reported about the high school bathrooms, including reports of vaping. She proposed a system involving a QR code for students to automatically text to report a bathroom that may smell like vape, marijuana or have other issues. These texts, Gerlach suggested, would be sent directly to a school resource officer or a database, including the time, date, which bathroom and the phone number the text came from.
