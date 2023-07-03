North Hudson Village Administrator and Clerk Melissa Luedke attended her last meeting with the Village Board on June 27.
After years of service to the village of North Hudson, Luedke is choosing to step down from her position. The Deputy Clerk and Deputy Treasurer Susanna Snyder was appointed to interim clerk. Village administrator is now the second unfilled administrative position in the village after the public works director resigned.
Residents took the opportunity during public comment to thank Luedke for her service.
“I just want to publicly state how much I appreciate her hard work,” one community member said. “I learned a lot from her.”
Board members also took time to recognize Luedke — both with words and applause.
Village President Stan Wekkin thanked Luedke for her service and commended her for her great work and expertise, especially in elections.
“I’ve been on this board for eight years,” said Trustee Kirk Nelson. “I have called her so many times, and she answers and has helped me personally.”
Luedke made some comments of her own at the board meeting.
“Thank you to the residents… It’s been awesome working here with you guys,” Luedke said. “I hope the board appreciates… and supports the remaining staff.”
With her resignation, there are now two administrative positions open in the village. The board held a discussion about the role of the North Hudson Village Board of Trustees in day-to-day operations to address some of these concerns.
According to Village Attorney Paul Mahler, the statutes are silent about the role of trustees. He advised, however, that they set policy for the staff to implement and not focus on the day-to-day level.
“Let the new administrator administrate,” he said at the meeting.
When staff goes to trustees for guidance, Mahler said it could complicate an otherwise effective system.
“An individual trustee doesn’t have any power by themselves,” he said. “The board has the power.”
Without an administrator, some trustees have concerns about those day-to-day operations.
“I am thinking about what will happen next, and it’s a little concerning,” said Trustee Mary McGurran. “I am wondering: what is the chain of command when there isn’t an administrator?”
Mahler said there will be a “vacuum.” The board, however, does have options to fill the position with an interim administrator.
The board then convened in closed session to discuss matters of employment for these two positions. Once reconvened in open session, the board took no action.
