The Tuesday night, May 31, village of North Hudson Board of Trustees special meeting has been canceled. The primary reason for the meeting was to discuss and possibly take action on the intergovernmental agreement regarding the way funds are levied for the Hudson Area Joint Library.
The town of Hudson, city of Hudson, town of St. Joseph and St. Croix County Administration Committee have all voted in favor of the agreement.
The topic will now be addressed at the regular village board meeting on June 7.
The St. Croix County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on the same day, June 7, at 5 p.m.
The administration committee met on May 14 and voted to send the agreement through to the board of supervisors with two contingencies: the Wisconsin Counties Association's attorney review the agreement; and that the village of North Hudson approves it.
Both entities must approve the agreement for it to be successful.
The Hudson Area Joint Library serves four municipalities: the city of Hudson, town of Hudson, village of North Hudson and town of St. Joseph.
Instead of each participating municipality levying money for the joint library, the levy would be done by the county.
Residents in the four municipalities that the library serves will see their city, town or village taxes go down and their county taxes go up.
Local municipalities cannot raise their contribution due to strict levy limits. There is an exemption in the levy limit law for county library levies. The proposal is a creative formula to leverage the exemption to benefit the joint library.
