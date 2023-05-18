While pastry chef Charles Froke usually does the baking at St. Croix Baking Company, North Hudson children had the opportunity to create their own masterpieces for display.
Using clay, North Hudson Elementary students spent more than a month and a half fashioning their own delicious-looking desserts. From May 1-16, their clay confectionary creations were featured prominently in St. Croix Baking Company’s front window.
North Hudson students got the chance to create their own masterpieces for display. Submitted.
North Hudson students got the chance to create their own masterpieces for display. Submitted.
North Hudson Elementary students created clay desserts for display at St. Croix Baking Company. Submitted.
The students learned about realism, their preferred style for their treats. Submitted.
Their confectionary creations were featured front and center in St. Croix Baking Company’s front window. Submitted
Hannah O’Keefe – or “Ms. O,” as her students call her – organized this community involvement project.
“I knew that we had to get these creations displayed somewhere public and downtown,” O’Keefe said, “because these kids were invested and excited for what they were about to create.”
As the fifth grade art and media teacher, her theme for the year was clay confection or clay desserts. Through this project, they learned about realism – the students’ preferred style for their treats – and the long process of sketching, molding and firing to reach their final product.
“When they start building with clay, it's like a whole entire new side of their personalities come out and I get to learn a little bit more about them, their preferences and their abilities,” O’Keefe said.
"When they start building with clay, it's like a whole entire new side of their personalities come out." Submitted. Pictured here: Ryder Fricke (left) and Isaiah Sabin (right).
"When they start building with clay, it's like a whole entire new side of their personalities come out." Submitted. Pictured here: Ryder Fricke (left) and Isaiah Sabin (right).
Landon Vivian creating a melted ice cream cone. Submitted.
According to her, North Hudson Elementary is a “very community-based” school. Exhibiting the students’ artwork in a local business allowed her students to show their hard work in the community and be proud of what they made.
St. Croix Baking Company has been operating in downtown Hudson for two and a half years. Froke opened the bakery after the pandemic.
Many students came to the store multiple times, according to O’Keefe, with different friends or family each time. Each time a student came into the store, Froke tried to have them point out their creation and their vision behind it.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.
Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.