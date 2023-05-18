BakingCoFrontWindow.JPG

Confectionary clay creations displayed in St. Croix Baking Company window. Submitted.

While pastry chef Charles Froke usually does the baking at St. Croix Baking Company, North Hudson children had the opportunity to create their own masterpieces for display.

Using clay, North Hudson Elementary students spent more than a month and a half fashioning their own delicious-looking desserts. From May 1-16, their clay confectionary creations were featured prominently in St. Croix Baking Company’s front window.

Front Window Display

Hannah O’Keefe – or “Ms. O,” as her students call her – organized this community involvement project. 

“I knew that we had to get these creations displayed somewhere public and downtown,” O’Keefe said, “because these kids were invested and excited for what they were about to create.”

As the fifth grade art and media teacher, her theme for the year was clay confection or clay desserts. Through this project, they learned about realism – the students’ preferred style for their treats – and the long process of sketching, molding and firing to reach their final product. 

“When they start building with clay, it's like a whole entire new side of their personalities come out and I get to learn a little bit more about them, their preferences and their abilities,” O’Keefe said.

Students working hard on their projects

According to her, North Hudson Elementary is a “very community-based” school. Exhibiting the students’ artwork in a local business allowed her students to show their hard work in the community and be proud of what they made.

St. Croix Baking Company has been operating in downtown Hudson for two and a half years. Froke opened the bakery after the pandemic.

Many students came to the store multiple times, according to O’Keefe, with different friends or family each time. Each time a student came into the store, Froke tried to have them point out their creation and their vision behind it. 

Students showing off their creations

Froke added that he was “blown away” by the number of pieces that came in. 

“That was all Hannah [O’Keefe],” he said. 

About community involvement in education, Froke said, “It always takes a village.”

Froke considers his work art as well and stated he would like to continue to support the arts, adding, “I’m always happy to share my space.”

 

