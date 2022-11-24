Nov. 13
Ordinance complaint, 11:43 a.m., Helen Street North.
Nov. 14
Parking complaint, 7:06 a.m., Lemon Street North.
Nov. 15
Assist emergency medical services, 6:05 a.m., Wisconsin Street North.
Public assistance, 11:54 a.m., 7th Street North.
Missing person report, 2:56 p.m., 8th Street North.
Welfare check, 4:50 p.m., 8th Street North.
Assist emergency medical services, 7:16 p.m., Riverside Drive North.
Nov. 17
Other municipal ordinance, 4:41 p.m., 10th Street North.
Assist emergency medical services, 6th Street North.
