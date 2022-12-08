Nov. 25
Damage to property, 8:13 p.m., Sixth Street North.
Public assistance, 9:11 p.m. Sixth Street North.
Disturbance, 11:23 p.m., Wisconsin Street North.
Nov. 26
Animal complaint, 7:06 p.m., Keystone Court North.
Nov. 27
Assist fire department, 10:17 p.m., Lemon Street North.
Nov. 28
Public assistance, 8:21 a.m., Seventh Street North.
Nov. 30
Property complaint, 1:40 p.m., Galahad Road North.
Assist St. Croix County Sheriff Office, 1:30 p.m., no location given.
Dec. 1
Assist emergency medical services, 9:15 p.m., Monroe Street North.
Assist emergency medical services, 10:31 p.m., Wisconsin Street North.
