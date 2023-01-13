Dec. 9
Suspicious activity, 2:33 p.m., Kirkwood Way North.
Dec. 10
Disturbance, 2:23 a.m., no location given.
Sex assault, 3:38 a.m., Lemon Street North.
Dec. 11
Other municipal ordinance, 12:53 p.m., Vail Way North.
Dec. 13
Civil matter, 11:25 a.m., Eighth Street North.
Dec. 14
Other municipal ordinance, 1:20 a.m., Sixth Street North.
Dec. 15
Vehicle accident, 12:08 a.m., Sixth Street North.
Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 2:14 a.m., Galahad Road North.
Dec. 17
Suspicious activity, 6:55 p.m., Galahad Road North.
Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 9:23 p.m., Fourth Street North.
Dec. 19
Civil matter, 1:39 a.m., Eighth Street North.
Dec. 20
Suspicious activity, 9:16 p.m., Sixth Street North.
Dec. 22
Vehicle accident, 7:59 p.m., Fourth Street North.
Dec. 24
Theft, 10:38 a.m., Sommers Street North.
Suspicious activity, 6:18 p.m., Sixth Street North.
Vehicle accident, 7:46 a.m., Stageline Road.
Dec. 26
Wanted person, 8:43 p.m., Fourth Street North.
Dec. 27
Animal complaint, 6:33 p.m., Sommers Street North.
Dec. 28
Suspicious activity, 10:28 p.m., Vail Way North.
