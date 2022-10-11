North Hudson Village Board President Stan Wekkin issued the following statement in response to accusations that he was hiding by not attending the village board meeting last week.
“I had been having some health problems and didn’t feel very good all that day. Hours before, my wife said I looked terrible and she didn’t think I should attend the meeting, so I wrote my response that was read and called [Village Trustee] Bryan [Pike] to come over and pick it up.
The next day she took me to the ER and after the initial assessment by the ER doctor he said there is a room for me in ICU. I spent the rest of the week enduring many tests in ICU. I was not ‘hiding’ or afraid to face the constituents, I wasn’t healthy enough to do so.
I am still amazed that being a member of an organization so long ago, with all that is currently happening, is still being pounded by a few people, but it is an election year.
When I was a member, the SPLC did not list Oath Keepers as a ‘terrorist organization’ or whatever they are calling it.
This is a classic example of the cancel culture, if I don’t agree to their demands they don’t quit. I don’t like bullies and I will not be bullied. As I have stated numerous times, I have had nothing to do with OK for more than 10 years, I only have heard them mentioned in the mainstream media stories about J6 and don’t follow anything that old, there is too much happening in our world now to follow the J6 distractions.
Also, local municipal officials are supposed to be nonpartisan. OK and the agenda she has, is not nonpartisan and is nothing that should be on local agendas.”
