Aurora Borialis in River Falls

March 23, 2023 in River Falls. 

 Tricia Durocher

It was a rare and brief show of brightness and dancing purples, greens and pinks over the sky in western Wisconsin on the late night of Thursday, March 23 and early into the morning of Friday, March 24. 

Our readers captured some spectacular moments. 

Northern Lights near you

“The colorful streaks in the sky, also known as the northern lights, are often visible from places like Alaska, Canada and Iceland,” wrote the New York Times’ McKenna Oxenden. “But on Thursday night, a ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm brought the auroras to Minnesota, New York and Virginia, and the views even moved as far south as Arizona and North Carolina.” 

We also caught glimpses of the anomaly in Wisconsin. 

The “G4 (Severe) Levels Reached! If you have clear skies tonight, look for the aurora where it may be visible,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather, @NWSSWPC, tweeted at 11:34 p.m. on March 23. 

