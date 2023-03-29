It was a rare and brief show of brightness and dancing purples, greens and pinks over the sky in western Wisconsin on the late night of Thursday, March 23 and early into the morning of Friday, March 24.
Our readers captured some spectacular moments.
Freund
Freund, a German Shepherd and service K9, in front of the lights.
David Reker
River Falls Aurora
March 23, 2023 in River Falls.
Tricia Durocher
Lights off UU
Aurora Borealis on Thursday night from near the Field of Dreams off of UU.
Shana Clauson
New Richmond rays
The sky over New Richmond at 1:15 a.m.
Brenda Cox Carver
Roberts lights
Between Hudson and Roberts.
Angela J. Fellrath
Northern Lights in Roberts
Roberts.
Sandy Trainor
Off Krattley
Brendan Leehe caught the lights off of Krattley Lane in North Hudson.
Brendan Leehe
Local photographer's catch
Photographer Doug Cottrell of Roberts caught some spectacular colors in Duluth, Minnesota.
Doug Cottrell
Roberts resident catch
Aurora Borealis from Duluth, Minnesota.
Doug Cottrell
“The colorful streaks in the sky, also known as the northern lights, are often visible from places like Alaska, Canada and Iceland,” wrote the New York Times’ McKenna Oxenden. “But on Thursday night, a ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm brought the auroras to Minnesota, New York and Virginia, and the views even moved as far south as Arizona and North Carolina.”
We also caught glimpses of the anomaly in Wisconsin.
The “G4 (Severe) Levels Reached! If you have clear skies tonight, look for the aurora where it may be visible,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather, @NWSSWPC, tweeted at 11:34 p.m. on March 23.
