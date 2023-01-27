Snowplows in operation were struck three times in 24 hours along I-94 in St. Croix County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
One plow was hit twice in just two hours.
A post on Facebook from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation identifying the issue reads,
"There have now been 12 crashes involving plows in St. Croix County this winter. These incidents not only took plows off the road, but they left operators shaken and a motorist injured.
Snowplow drivers work night and day to help clear roads during the winter. Please use caution around snowplows and give them space to get the job done. It is illegal to follow a snowplow closer than 200 feet if the plow is removing snow or ice on the highways with a posted speed limit of more than 35 mph."
