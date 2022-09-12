North Hudson Village President Stan Wekkin is among elected officials listed in an Oath Keeper member database. Wekkin has responded that he is not currently a member.
The list of more than 38,000 members was identified by a non-profit journalist collective, Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets), in September 2021. Since then, the Anti-Defamation League has been analyzing the information, recently identifying 81 people across the country who currently hold public office or who are running in the November midterms whose names are in the database.
It also notes many law enforcement and military personnel listed in the database.
The Oathkeepers is a far right anti-governmental organization, known to many through its involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Wekkin has served as village president since 2013 and was previously a village trustee from 2010-2013 and 1999-2001.
He has not responded to a Star-Observer’s request for comment as of Monday afternoon.
Wekkin did comment on a Facebook post of a community member over the weekend. The community member asked him if he had any comment on the recent leak.
“I have not been a member of OKs for over a decade. The hacked database was done a year ago!” he wrote.
In a string of comments on Facebook, Wekkin was asked if he was prepared to denounce the group and its attempt to overthrow the government or if he still stands with the group.
He responded: “I am not a member and I will not be responding to you again if you cannot understand what not being a member means.”
The Oath Keepers “places a focus on seeking institutional power by specifically targeting current and former law enforcement, military and emergency services personnel with their messaging and recruitment in the hopes that they will be able to utilize these unique skill sets to advance their cause and that the presence of group members in these institutions will obstruct any order, law, or action that the organization deems unconstitutional,” states the Anti-Defamation League in its report.
The research identified nearly 400 current law enforcement officers and more than 1,000 former officers connected to the group, along with more than 100 currently serving military personnel along with those holding public office or running in the upcoming election.
The report from the Anti-Defamation League notes: “An individual’s inclusion in the Oath Keeper database is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints, or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities. When reviewing this information, you should bear in mind the possibility that the individual misunderstood the nature of the Oath Keepers.”
