The Hudson Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-family home, 22 Meadowlark Ln., Hudson, on Friday, Aug. 5, just before 1 p.m.
The occupants of the home escaped in time with no injuries, the department reported.
When units arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and fire showing from the back of the home. Crews knocked the fire down from the exterior and proceeded inside for final extinguishment. They remained on scene for serval hours for overhaul and investigation.
At this time, the circumstances of the fire are unknown, but the department does not believe it to be suspicious in nature.
The Hudson Fire Department was assisted by Roberts Fire, River Falls Fire, St. Joseph Fire, Bayport Fire, Lower St. Croix Valley Fire, Lakeview EMS and Hudson Police.
