The Octagon House Museum held their annual Civil War Encampment this past weekend.
Activities included costumed historians, historic artifact displays and demonstrations.
At the encampment, attendees also had the opportunity to interact with reenactors who diligently research this time in American history.
With assistance from the Wisconsin 6th Volunteer Infantry Company B Prescott Guards organization and members Doug Harmon and James Karlson, the event was an exciting learning experience.
“[This is a] fun way to bring history to life,” Leila Albert, the director of the Octagon House Museum, said.
The organization commits themselves to tedious research and to educating the public about American history, Karlson said.
When it comes to learning about America’s past, it’s important to keep an open mind, Albert said.
“There are so many shades of gray,” she said.
Albert advises folks to stray away from both romanticizing and dismissing history, to learn from the past people should arrive with a neutral, ready to learn mindset.
While it may seem so far away, it’s a lot closer than we think it is, Albert explained.
