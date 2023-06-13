The names of the two officers in the recent officer-involved shooting of Tyler Abel, 42, of New Richmond, have been released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Sergeant Chase Durand with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Katie Chevrier with the New Richmond Police Department were on the scene when Abel was shot and killed in Star Prairie on June 3.
Durand has eight years of law enforcement experience and has been with the sheriff’s department since 2015. Durand also served with the Army National Guard from 2008-14, with a deployment to Iraq in 2009.
Officer Chevrier has 15 years of law enforcement experience, having been with the New Richmond Police Department since 2013, according to a news release.
Both have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation and the internal review. In accordance with Wisconsin state statute, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation into this incident. Once complete, the investigation case file will be turned over to the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The two responded to a domestic disturbance call that came in around 10:46 p.m. about a residence in the 1900 block of County Road CC, on June 3. The caller advised that her husband was “out of control” and threatening to “bring his AR out,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
They arrived on scene and located the caller outside of the residence. Officers were advised there were still two juveniles inside, as well as the male subject, who was threatening officers.
Law enforcement observed through the window that he had armed himself with a hunting rifle. They began trying to communicate with the subject.
The subject continued to make threats and exited the residence with a long gun to confront the officers.
Officers fired their weapons and struck Abel, according to the report. He died at the scene and no one else was injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.