One month has passed since the release of “Oh Golly, Miss Trolley!”
Local author Hailie Johnson continues to host events in various local communities to promote her book.
“Oh Golly, Miss Trolley!” tells the story of a class field trip that takes a series of unexpected twists and turns when Miss Trolley loses her map. The class tries to use a mnemonic device to remember the locations for the trip and forges a unique experience with each misstep.
Although it was a long process to get to this point, Johnson said the public response has been positive.
The July 13 launch event had one of the largest turnouts at the Hudson Area Public Library to date, according to Johnson.
She has also been hosting trolley storytime tours with her family’s business, the Hudson Trolley Company. As they take a trip on the trolley and listen to the book, the children feel like they are going on an actual trolley adventure, Johnson said. From public to private tours, she has enjoyed seeing how children react to her book.
“They’ve been really excited about the book,” she said. “Kids of all ages like it.”
The book emphasizes Johnson’s hometown roots, including multiple references to important local landmarks. Johnson continues this core aspect of the book after its launch.
“Oh Golly, Miss Trolley!” is available for purchase at most major online book retailers but can only be found in person at local stores, including The 715, The Bees Knees and Valley Bookseller.
“I want to help support the local businesses by encouraging people to shop locally,” Johnson said.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, Johnson will be reading “Oh Golly, Miss Trolley” at the Octagon House Museum as part of its new story time program. She will also be attending the Pepper Fest Market on Sunday, Aug. 20.
While she wants to make “Oh Golly, Miss Trolley” into a series, Johnson said it will be a while before she begins the writing process again. In the meantime, she plans to attend more events to promote her book.
