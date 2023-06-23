One of Hudson’s newest icons — the Hudson Trolley — served as the basis for a new book by Hailie Johnson, launching on July 13 at the Hudson Area Public Library.
After working as a kindergarten teacher, Johnson found her passion in the read-aloud time, inspiring her to write a book of her own. “Oh Golly, Miss Trolly!” tells the misadventure of a kindergarten field trip. After losing her map, Miss Trolly uses a mnemonic device to remember the first letter of each stop, creating an unexpectedly delightful adventure.
In addition to beginning her career as an author, Johnson has worked as a teacher for eight years, currently working as a reading intervention specialist.
Since her mother, previous Octagon House Museum director Kim Bennewitz, started the Hudson Trolley Company, it has been a family effort. Her parents operate guided history tours, her husband helps with accounting and Johnson used to help manage their social media and website.
Then, an idea dawned on her.
“What if I started writing books about a trolley character?” Johnson said. “I could read my book on the trolley, and it would be like this real interactive read-aloud experience.”
The journey from concept to print was not always easy.
Johnson first came up with the title first, extrapolating it into the current concept of a field trip gone awry. She completed her initial draft over four years ago.
As a teacher, she discovered that kids enjoyed humorous and silly books, but she also wanted to add an aspect of education.
A silly mnemonic device lies at the center of the book’s storytelling. When Miss Trolley loses her map, she uses the memory aid to remember only the first letter of each location.
Miss Trolley teaches children that it is okay when things do not go according to plan.
From there, she joined a picture book master class at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis, taking those skills to polish each draft.
After a lot of feedback, Johnson was ready to start the next step — applying for a publisher.
According to Johnson, this was not a simple process.
“It’s like applying for a job,” she said.
After researching target audiences and previously published books, she found the right fit with Orange Hat Publishing — a small publishing company based in Waukesha.
Because Johnson is not an illustrator herself, she also had to find the right fit for an illustrator.
Johnson is a fan of Vera Brosgol, author-illustrator of “Leave Me Alone.”
“I love that story. I love the art,” Johnson said.
She wanted to find someone with a similar style. Her publisher began the search, finding a Polish artist named Pawel Gierlinski. He loved the idea, agreeing to do the book at a lower rate.
After the planned launch in October was delayed so she could spend more time with her newborn son, the launch is near. She has received her galley copy — an advanced copy of the book from the publisher — and she is making preparations for the summer.
Johnson said she is excited to launch her book in the community she grew up in — a community that inspired some of Miss Trolley’s stops in the book.
On Thursday, July 13, the Hudson Area Public Library will be hosting a launch event for the book at 5:30 p.m. with a live reading at 6 p.m. After the reading, there will be a short Q&A session and a book signing.
Miss Trolley will also be in attendance, and children will have the chance to go into the Hudson Trolley Company’s flagship vehicle during the event.
Later in the summer, Johnson will be hosting the trolley tours she initially dreamed of — trolley reading tours for “Oh Golly, Miss Trolley.” Two tours are currently scheduled for July 18 and July 25, and more may be added at a later date.
In some ways, the story “Oh Golly, Miss Trolley” parallels the story of its creation. It may have been a long, circuitous path — but the book is finally here, and it is better for it.
More information and preorders can be found at hailiejohnson.com.
