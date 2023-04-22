RTSA Octagon House
Buy Now

uilt in 1855, this eight-sided house was home to Judge John Shaw Moffat who came to Hudson from New York. The building at 1004 Third St. is now owned by the St. Croix County Historical Society. file photo

The Octagon House Museum staff are excited to announce its new look. 

The dust bunnies have been swept away, a new coat of paint slapped on and you’re invited to see the old way in a new way. 

Over the past year, the Octagon House Museum crew has been busy developing fresh ideas for programming and activities.

Staff have updated the house history experiences and museum tours, along with an addition of the newly reorganized history alcove.

This year tea, a weekly farmers market, classes, a variety of walking tours and more will be hosted at the Octagon House. 

The Shoppe in the Carriage House is ready for you to find your favorite items for your garden, home or gift giving.

The master gardeners have planned out a beautiful layout for the vast gardens that are open to anyone to walk through and enjoy.

With the help of local branding experts at Christensen Creative, the Octagon House has a newly designed look for its logo. The new brand identity represents a larger part of the story – community experiences. The Octagon House Museum is the heart of the community. It’s a gathering place for our community to celebrate our historical stories, our current experiences and generations of life.

Octagon House Museum logo

Octagon House Museum

Using the aerial view of the roof to create the center yellow shape, with a community of homes encircling it, creating a bloom of color and energy. Each home is a different color to convey the vibrancy of our community. The vibrancy also represents the gardens outside. The colors and shapes are very distinctive and full of life. History is about life, community and ideas.

The Octagon House Museum was built in 1855 by John and Nancy Moffet. The Moffet family lived in the home for over 100 years. In 1964, the St Croix County Historical Society purchased the home to convert into a museum.

The 2023 season begins May 5. 

Reservations can be made by calling 715-386-2654 or visiting the website, HudsonOctagonhouse.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you