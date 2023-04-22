...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Scott and
Carver Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and
Sherburne Counties.
Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 682.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river is continuing to rise.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.7
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
684.1 feet on 04/17/1952.
&&
