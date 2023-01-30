When the popular hunger fundraiser Empty Bowls celebrates its 16th year with its big Soup Event on Thursday, Feb. 9, the food and funds it collects will be needed more than ever before.
Donations of food and money collected throughout the week of Feb. 6-10 at a series of events will be used to fund the Happy Kids Backpack Program.
The New Richmond School District coordinates the Backpack Program through a partnership with Five Loaves Food Shelf. Traditionally only families determined to be free and reduced meal eligible have qualified to participate in the program. In the 2021-22 school year that translated into 77 backpacks being delivered weekly to students and their families.
For the 2022-23 school year, the program has been opened up to all families. That change has resulted in 119 weekly backpack deliveries, an increase of 64%.
District supervisor of school nutrition Bobbie Guyette estimates the program is currently serving as many as 400 family members. The program is providing qualified students with 130 snacks daily.
As the need has grown so have the expenses outstripped the ability of the Empty Bowls campaign to fund the Backpack Program alone. New partnerships with community organizations have enabled the program to continue.
According to Guyette, outside donations have already contributed $30,000 to this year's campaign including:
$15,000 from New Richmond Area Foundation
$10,000 from River Valley Charities
$5,000 from Royal Credit Union Foundation
$700.00 from the American Legion New Richmond Post
The Empty Bowls campaign kicks off Monday, Feb. 6, with a food drive taking place at all school buildings and various community businesses with proceeds going to Five Loaves Food Shelf.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, it is Hats For Hunger. Students and Staff across the district can wear a hat for the day with a $1.00 donation. Local businesses are invited to join in. Send donations to Sara Rogers with Community Education at the New Richmond School District Office, 837 E 11th St.
Wednesday, Feb. 8 is Sponsor a Family Day. A $10 donation supports a backpack for a week; $40 donations support a backpack for a month. Send donations to Sara Rogers with Community Education at the New Richmond School District Office, 837 E 11th St.
Empty Bowls culminates with the Soup Event, Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4-6:30 p.m at New Richmond High School. Local restaurants will donate soup for purchase along with a silent auction and activities for kids. Business sponsorships are available.
