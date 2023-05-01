Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Hennepin and Carver Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. .Rivers have past crest and are continuing to fall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 681.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 AM CDT Monday was 681.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 678.3 feet next Monday. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 930 AM CDT Monday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 14.1 feet next Monday. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston and Crawford Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. .The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and it will continue to slowly fall this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer service is turned off along Central Point Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 13.9 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 06/21/1943. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.3 feet, Lock and dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 915 AM CDT Monday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet next Monday. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. &&

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... .Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires that form will have the ability to spread quickly. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota. * WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&