The Hudson Ambassador program has big plans in the coming year.
“It goes beyond the crown and the gown,” Hudson Ambassador board president April Simmons said.
There’s a lot that goes into the programming, empowering young women to grow in their leadership and public speaking skills as they represent the community of Hudson for a year.
Jeff Warren has been spearheading fundraising efforts to build on the success the program has seen thus far.
They are nearing the $50,000 goal, with a recent $10,000 contribution from U.S. Bank.
Part of that process has been sharing all the excitement of the program and the events the girls attend.
“Who can say no to Americana at its finest,” he said.
For those unfamiliar with the ambassador program, this may seem like a lot of money.
The details reveal the necessity.
There are three primary goals the program hopes to achieve in the near future.
One of the goals of the program is to double the scholarships each ambassador earns at the end of her reign.
Currently, that scholarship is $750. It must be used within two years of receiving it, and it must go toward part of post secondary education. This often means the board will send a check to a college or university, but it can also be used to support study abroad programs or other academic-related endeavors.
Each ambassador does more than her share to earn these funds.
Simmons estimates the girls participate in more than 50 local, community service hours and attend over 25 parades across Minnesota and Wisconsin in just a year, including Cambridge, Minnesota, and Luck, Wisconsin.
Additionally, the crowned quartet is asked to plan a fundraising event to further hone skills of coordination, community collaboration and creativity.
They’re jobs as ambassadors are far from always being glamorous, though it sure seems that way while they wave their way through dozens of community parades every year.
The float is another of the projects ahead for the program.
“It’s time she’s retired,” Simmons said about the Hudson Belle II that sits atop the float.
The board is unsure exactly what will replace it, but they’re open and interested in hearing from the community, especially local artists who may have a vision.
“We really want it to be a community thing, because we represent the entire community,” Simmons said.
In the last 10 years, there have been two major renovations to the float, but every year there are smaller repairs and replacements that keep it together.
The board is hopeful that folks looking for volunteer hours or community service projects will be open to working with the program to assemble the new float. A project like this can cost thousands of dollars.
To go with the float is the third and final goal of the program, which is to purchase a truck. Currently, every parade or event, parents are asked to use their own wheels to pull the float sometimes hours from Hudson.
Simmons couldn’t fathom the number of miles the float might travel in a year, but let’s do some estimating.
On average, let’s say a parade is 30 miles away (Cambridge is about 50, but Oseola is only 25). Two ways, that's 60 miles, plus 2 miles, give or take, for the parade route itself.
If, at the minimum, the girls attend 25 parades, in one year the float will have traveled over 1,500 miles towed by parent vehicles.
Rain, sun, slush and snow all beat down on the float as it caravans across the states. It takes a beating on the back gravel roads of rural Wisconsin and highways through the Twin Cities.
Warren hopes to have a truck purchased next year, but the float renovation schedule is fluid.
For individuals or businesses looking to contribute to the program or become a sponsor, visit the Hudson Royal Ambassadors on Facebook.
