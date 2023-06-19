Wisconsin reached new grounds of accumulated wealth from tourism. In 2022, the state generated $23.7 billion from tourism alone. Last year there were 111.1 million visits which was an 8.7%increase from the previous year.
It’s safe to say that, as a state, tourism is quite the commodity - but how does that industry play into places like Hudson and St. Croix County?
First round of answers may be its beaming restaurants, outdoor concerts or the views of the St. Croix river. But let’s not forget its bike and walking trails that tours both the urban and rural parts of the area.
The 2017 Bike and Pedestrian Plan aimed to maximize biking and walking facilities for the people of St. Croix County. The plan also aimed to provide a fully comprehensive map of bikeways and trails for locals and tourists alike.
In July of 2022, the Plan succeeded in its goals of connectivity, safety, health and implementation.
Brett Budrow, the RLS, Planning and Land Information Administrator of St. Croix County discusses his work on the plan's progression.
Budrow is currently focused on connecting off road trails to the loop trail that is located in northwestern St. Croix, seven miles north of Hudson.
The connection will bring about more access points to the St. Croix Crossing Bridge, Lift Bridge and the Twin Cities area.
With such accessibility, “safety is a huge priority,” said Budrow. St Croix County is mindful of the different levels of cycling throughout the area and wants to assure the trails comfort and reliability.
The development of these trails will bring about new cyclists to the area and tap into this “uncaptured tourism.”
The well-maintained trails traverse many natural landscapes, especially into the farming and agricultural areas.
For mountain biking enthusiast and Hudson local, Andrew Cook of the Willow Kinni Mountain Bike Club, better known as WIKI, shares his insight on the trails and their communal impact.
People in the club have great interest in these trails, “families and kids can have fun.” stated Cook.
The enjoyment of these trails comes from the efforts of Cook and the volunteers and members of the WIKI Mountain Bike Club. According to their website, they are working towards a 35 mile network of professionally built trails.
“The trails give us another facet for tourism,” said Cook. People can utilize these trails to familiarize themselves with the natural landscapes of Hudson.
The WIKI Mountain Bike Club also offers access to trail conditions, trail reports and maps for both the Kinni and Willow trails.
The use of the trails doesn't have to stop in the winter. Cook and the WIKI organization are working towards making the trails accessible for cross-country skiers and snowshoers to make these trails a year-long resource for outdoor recreation.
The work of Budrow and St. Croix County, Cook and the WIKI Mountain Bike Club contribute to Hudson’s outdoor recreation for locals and visitors to enjoy everyday.
