The Education Foundation of Hudson awarded Star Grants in December for innovative classroom projects and curriculum training. The foundation awarded grants of more than $15,000 for seven projects involving several educators and touching many schools in Hudson.
Foundation Board President Lynn Krueger, and other board members, presented the awards during ceremonies at Hudson High School on Dec. 8. He told recipients that the foundation and community are proud of the educators’ efforts to bring innovative ideas to the classrooms of local schools.
The foundation is funded by private donations, mostly coming from local and area businesses, individuals and foundations.
Star Grants offer financial support for innovative classroom projects and projects furthering the education of teachers — all items that would not typically be funded in the normal budgeting process.
The foundation awards Star Grants twice each year. Application deadlines are Nov. 1 and April 1.
The foundation selects winners of the Star Excellence Award each year. The award is presented to outstanding educators in the spring. Those individuals are nominated by the public and nominations are due April 1 of each year.
The foundation, founded in 1990, is a private organization established to strengthen community participation in local schools and inspire both teachers and students. With this month’s grants of $15,522, the foundation has funded just under $2 million in local education projects and awards since the organization’s inception.
Grants
TestDrive Personal Finance Reality Fair Simulation submitted by Trevor Verdon from Hudson High School. The daylong fair will involve 80 community volunteers at 22 stations. Students will visit stations and simulate adult monthly expenses, debts and purchases based on career choices and potential income. The fair will help students learn to manage a monthly budget in the future. The foundation awarded $1,024.
Core Word and AAC Supported Communication through the use of books submitted by Marcia Krier and Kelsey Osten from North Hudson Elementary. The proposal is intended to increase the level of participation for learners who use Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) devices. Augmentative is a strategy/tool that supports speech. Alternative is a strategy/tool that is used instead of speech. The foundation awarded $1,000.
Celebration of Nations submitted by Samantha Thrane and Melissa Miller for a community-wide event. The daylong celebration is scheduled March 9, at Hudson High School. It is intended to share information about the many different cultures in the community. The event will include the sharing of information through displays, personal stories/information, entertainment, food and local businesses. The foundation awarded $1,500.
Imagine Learning Language and Literacy submitted by Liz Halama from EP Rock Elementary. The goal of the project special education program is to increase academic vocabulary and reading proficiency with the purchase of the Imagine Learning Language and Literacy program/license. The program engages students in phonics and sight-word practice, oral reading fluency, academic vocabulary comprehension and grammar, The foundation awarded $2,500.
National Retail Foundation-RiseUp certification submitted by Carrie Hentz from Hudson High School. The program provides an opportunity for business students enrolled in the Raider School Store courses to earn retail industry recognized certification through the National Retail Foundation. The certificate can be added to students resume and job applications. The foundation awarded $5,000.
Get Your Wiggles Out – Kindergarten Flexible Seating submitted by Lora Bovy from Houlton Elementary. The program involves the purchase of several different seating options and tables. It will help students increase focus abilities. The foundation awarded $1,000.
Building Strong Decoders and Lifelong Readers submitted by Jenna Weiland for a districtwide elementary focus. The program involves purchasing books that have decodable, phonics skill-specific texts. They will be used in grades kindergarten through fifth at all six elementary buildings. The foundation awarded $3,498.
In addition to Krueger, current foundation board members are Dr. Ron Bernth, Jodell Krause, Doug Stohlberg, Marian Schultz, Joan Thompson, John Kromer, Heidi Gilbert and Scott Snyder. Steven Keller is the organization’s volunteer executive director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.