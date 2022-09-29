County Highway U at the Union Pacific Railway tracks north of US Highway 12 will be closed beginning Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 a.m. and ending Sunday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m.
Union Pacific Railway crews will be making improvements to the railroad crossing creating the need for the closure. A signed detour will be posted using County Highway UU, Carmichael Road and County Highway A. The portion of the detour route along Carmichael Road is adjacent to Hudson Middle School and Hudson Prairie Elementary School.
Vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic should be aware of additional detour traffic during school hours on Friday, Sept. 30.
Drivers must follow the posted speed limits through the area and should be aware of additional congestion during school drop-off and pick-up times.
The construction schedule is dependent on weather and unforeseen site conditions which may delay the reopening schedule.
The City of Hudson reminds drivers to obey all posted signs, including speed limits, road closure barricades and other work zone signing. For the safety of all motorists and construction workers, please do not drive around any closure barricades or follow trucks into work sites.
