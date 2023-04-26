The City of Hudson is working with its consultant, Cedar Corporation, on a comprehensive rewrite of the Zoning Ordinance. A comprehensive rewrite means most, if not all of, of the current zoning ordinance will be rewritten. After 42 years, it is time for a fresh look.
“This update to the city’s zoning code has been needed for a long time,” Tiffany Weiss, city of Hudson planner, said. “With this work, it is the staff's desire that it will result in a zoning code that is more accessible, easier to understand and reflects our community’s current and future needs, values, and aspirations.”
What: Public engagement meeting on rewriting of the Downtown Overlay District zoning ordinances.
Who: All Hudson residents are invited to attend this free event.
When: Wednesday, May 3, 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, May 4, 7-9 a.m.
Where: The community room of the city of Hudson Fire Department, 2121 Ward Ave.
The city will invite community members and the public to attend public engagement sessions along the way and at key milestones. During these sessions, draft versions of the ordinance will be presented followed by questions, answers, public comments and public suggestions.
The rewrite is expected to wrap up sometime in 2024.
First public meeting
The first of these sessions is scheduled for May 3 and 4, where, because of its historic, social and economic significance and proximity to the St. Croix Riverway National Scenic Riverway, the draft of the Downtown Overlay District will be the topic of discussion.
The purpose of zoning regulations is to promote livable and economically viable communities by balancing the needs of landowners, businesses, recreation, agriculture, and other community priorities. This is done by establishing and regulating land uses and development standards for specific geographic areas within the city, otherwise called “zoning districts.”
The city’s downtown area is a historic yet contemporary mix of modern-day and older architectural styles serving a variety of commercial uses. Within the current ordinance are many zoning districts such as the Downtown Overlay District. This district was written to blend the physical and functional aspects of multiple uses, while preserving and restoring unique and historic buildings. Because of these values the city opted to begin the comprehensive rewrite with the Downtown Overlay District.
At its March meeting, the first draft of the rewritten Downtown Overlay District was presented to the Plan Commission where no action was taken. However, the Plan Commission felt that since this section of the ordinance affects the downtown businesses, they should have a chance to review and comment on the draft before the Plan Commission does.
Both sessions will be identical in content, where Cedar Corporation and the city’s zoning and planning staff will make a short presentation of the first draft of the Downtown Overlay District, after which they will be available to answer questions and take comments and suggestions.
Survey
To gain additional insight into downtown issues and concerns, some of which could be addressed in the rewrite, the city will be conducting a citizen survey.
The survey will target downtown businesses, but local citizens are also welcome to participate. Those wishing to take the survey can either follow the link, tinyurl.com/DTHudsonSurvey, visit hudsonwi.gov and navigate to the Zoning Code Update page, or request a paper copy from the city of Hudson Community Development Department.
Those needing special assistance or additional information can contact city of Hudson planner, Tiffany Weiss, 715-716-5749 or tweiss@hudsonwi.gov.
