Unofficial vote count – St. Croix In St. Croix County, Thomas Tiffany received 7,153 votes. David W. Kunelius II received 949 for Congressional District 7.

Republican incumbent Thomas Tiffany, will be on the November ballot, after preliminary results show he beat out his partisan opposition, David W. Kunelius II, according to Associated Press election results.

Tiffany received 80,392 votes throughout the district, and Kunelius received 12,430.

He will vie for the congressional District 7 seat, up against Democrat Richard Dick Ausman, who went unopposed in the primary.

Wisconsin’s District 7 seat represents St. Croix County up to Douglas and Bayfield counties as well as over Marathon and Langlade.

The Wisconsin primaries took place yesterday, Tuesday, Aug. 9. As polls closed at 8 p.m., the results began to come in shortly after.

St. Croix County ballots

The primary election ballots in St. Croix County contained a few partisan races. Many slots for the Nov. 8 general election were uncontested.

The only candidate on the ballot this cycle for sheriff was incumbent Republican Scott Knudson. Incumbent Republican Kristi Severson was also alone on the ballot for her position of clerk of Circuit Court.

District 28 represents parts of St. Croix County, including New Richmond and Somerset. Both partisan seats were a shoo-in during the primary, running unopposed in their respective parties. Republican incumbent Gae Magnafici and Democratic candidate Patty Schachtner will vie for the seat in November.

District 29 represents the communities of Hammond and Baldwin, among others. It was in the same boat as District 28. Republican incumbent Clint Moses will be on the ballot with Democratic candidate Danielle Johnson, who both went unopposed in the primary.

Unofficial vote count – Pierce In Pierce County, Rebecca Cooke received 1,434 votes, the highest in the county. Deb McGrath received 557 votes, Brad Pfaff received 455 votes and Mark Neumann received 246 votes.

Republican incumbent Shannon Zimmerman will be placed on the ballot with Democratic candidate Sarah Yuccub in November. Both were the sole candidates in their parties on the primary ballot.

Pierce County ballots

The closest race was contested in the 3rd Congressional District. Democratic incumbent Ron Kind is retiring at the end of his term, leaving the position open.

Brad Pfaff won the primary, beating out opponents Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath and Mark Neumann.

Assembly District 93 was being run by Republican incumbent Warren Petryk and Democrat Alison Page. Both candidates secured nominations for their respective tickets.

State Senate District 31 was being run by Democratic incumbent Jeff Smith and Republican David Estenson. Both candidates secured nominations for their respective tickets.

Election results reported by the county on election night are unofficial and subject to change. Results will be triple checked through the municipality, county and state before certification.