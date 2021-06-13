This past weekend, Bethel Lutheran Church where I have the pleasure of serving had its first all-church camping trip. Although the weather was quite warm and there was a lot of planning to make it possible (thanks to the help of others), we had an awesome time swimming, playing games, laying in hammocks, and sitting around a campfire roasting marshmallows and sharing stories, to name a few things.
I have to be honest, as great as this trip was and in the midst of all the things that had to be done to prepare, it became easy for me to forget that this trip was a gift from God. Everything we got to do and everyone we got to see was a blessing to me from God. However, the problem is that in the midst of all the fun, I got distracted and forgot to give thanks to the one who made all this possible: God.
I wonder if we all are guilty of doing this from time to time in our lives? I believe this is why the psalmist writes in Psalm 107:1, “Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever.”
In other words, the psalmist is calling us to stop and remember that God is good and is faithful; therefore he deserves not only our praise, but also our willingness to share about him.
Psalm 107:2 states: “Let the redeemedof the Lord tell their story,” which reminds us to share with others how God is good and acting in our lives. The challenge is to actually stop what we are doing and realize in our moments of joy or sorrow that all we experience is a gift from God and then tell other people about those experiences.
As summer draws ever so close and our schedules get fuller and fuller with time spent at the cabin or on trips with family and friends, we need to slow down and give thanks to the one who makes it all possible and share with family, friends, neighbors and coworkers about God’s work and blessings.
One way my family and I are going to start sharing about God’s love this summer is, during the car ride home from whatever adventure we enjoyed, we will take turns sharing how God blessed us during that adventure and then say a pray of thanks for one of the things he provided for us.
So I challenge you, as your summer schedule fills up, to make sure you fill it with giving God thanks for all that he has done and is about to do all the while sharing with others how God is good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.