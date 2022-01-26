At 18 years old, Pat Donohue and his guitar began to pick up gigs, catapulting him into a life as a well-loved, admired and accomplished musician.
Donohue played drums in a rock band in high school but started playing guitar more regularly around the time he graduated.
He attended university in Denver, Colorado and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but today, he is back home, living in St. Paul.
However, his accomplishments as a guitarist spread much farther than the Midwest. He’s nationally renowned, as the 1983 National Fingerpicking champion and 2008 Grammy Radio Retaliation Award nominee.
As a member of “A Prairie Home Companion’s” band, Guy's All-Star Shoe Band, Donohue played with brilliant musicians. Now, a part of Pat Donohue and the Prairie All Stars, Dan Newton, Gary Raynor, Richard Kriehn and Peter Johnson, have a rich history of performing together.
After their stints on “A Prairie Home Companion,” the musicians didn’t want to give up the thrill of the synchronicity they’d established.
“We’ve taken all of that and the ability to play together under lots of different circumstances and we’ve just kind of converted that into our band,” Donohue said. “Which kind of makes the best of all of our various skills.”
During Friday rehearsals for “A Prairie Home Companion,” there wasn’t a lot of time to master a set, Donohue said. Things had to come together quickly.
“We have a way of thinking together,” he said about the way the group makes music.
They got to know each other’s styles, strengths and rhythms.
Donohue’s fingerstyle, a technique of plucking the strings directly with the fingers, mixed with the ease in which he and the band play together is some sort of magic.
“With this band, I just start playing. And the rest of the band, within five seconds, is in,” Donohue said. “They’re really good. It’s kind of like you get to drive around a Maserati. We make a show out of it. And it’s not always particularly predictable.”
This weekend, Pat Donohue and the Prairie All Stars will take the stage, twice, at the Phipps Center for the Arts. On Saturday, Jan. 29, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., join them for an evening of classic American music. From blues to folk to jazz, Donohue and the Prairie All Stars have a vast repertoire of covers and original, Donohue works.
Tickets start at $20.
“We play just about anything,” Donohue said.
These shows have been in the works for a few years, Donohue said. Between COVID-19 and other complications, it’s finally time for him to visit Hudson.
Though Donohue hasn’t been on the road much during the pandemic, he’s been playing local venues, keeping up with what brings him joy.
His latest record, “Blue Yonder,” is one manifestation of that joy.
