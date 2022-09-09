Hundreds of students at Hudson Prairie Elementary gathered outside on Sept. 9 to participate in a school assembly for Patriot Day. The holiday is celebrated on Sept. 11 to commemorate the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The assembly was attended by the Hudson Fire and Police departments, color guard, and military personnel. Mayor Rich O’Connor was also in attendance.
The weather was cold, wet and windy. It did not stop the assembly from commencing.
“We could have done better with the weather but as they say ‘the show must go on’”, Principal Joe Behnke joked.
Behnke began the assembly by talking about the importance of the holiday. He said celebrating Patriot Day at the elementary school is a tradition started by former counselor Max Hansen.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Kevin Knoke’s 5th grade class gave a remembrance presentation. During the presentation, students would read a small biography of a victim from the attacks. On the back of their script, a picture of the victim would be displayed.
Following the conclusion of the remembrance presentation, the flag was lowered to half staff by the color guard. Sargent Tom Dehong and Specialist Rylan Dehong conducted the ceremony.
Music teacher Paul Krasin conducted the 4th graders while they sang America the Beautiful. Behnke finished the assembly by giving a short speech before students were dismissed.
While the assembly was short, it was long enough for students to reflect on the symbolization and importance of Patriot Day.
