Tails wagging, catch playing and “who’s a good boy” quoting — all of that is part of the average work day for Tari Nestrud, who owns the Paws and Claws Pet Resort, a multipurpose pet facility located at 2300 Jack Breault Dr., Hudson.
The world of pets, and their slobber, have been synonymous with Nestrud’s passion for animals.
“They’ve always been there,” she said.
Nestrud began her career in the animal industry in 1988 as a groomer. Then, she worked her way to becoming a certified master groomer and taught at different schools and competed.
The work doesn’t stop there: Nestrud also owned three grooming salons, taught obedience classes and in-home training for behavior modification for almost three decades.
In 2005, Nestrud opened the Paws and Claws doors in Hudson and later expanded to a second location in Stillwater, Minnesota in 2007.
“[It was] a rough start,” she said.
Being that Nestrud didn’t have employees for the first five months upon its opening, she had her work cut out for her.
As time went on, and as the community became more familiar with her business model, the stressful storm simmered.
“I never envisioned what I have now,” she said.
The vision in question is a 14,000 square foot indoor and outdoor facility that hosts training, grooming, boarding and lots of play time.
“[I] still struggle [in] recognizing that I’m successful,” she said.
A part of that success is having veterinarians taking their pets to be cared for at her place.
“It’s like another mechanic bringing their cars to you to fix or a stylist having you cut their hair,” she said.
Animals are Nestrud’s passion, but similar to a teacher that loves to teach, she doesn’t want to bring her classroom of students with her home.
People tend to ask her “don’t you want to take them with you?” and her answer is a consistent ‘no,’ she explained.
“I am happy to come to work everyday, but boy I don’t need to bring any more than my one [dog] home,” she said.
With Nestrud’s diligent care, she ensures to create a happy and healthy environment for her furry customers.
“The foundation of everything that I do here is [for the] safety and wellbeing for the dogs, staff and clients,” she said. “ “I want them [clients] to know their dog is safe and comfortable.”
Nestrud’s, and her staff’s, dedicated care derives from their simple mission of creating an environment of “happy dogs and happy clients.”
