NEW RICHMOND- At 2:41 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, the New Richmond Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of High Street and Chapman Drive.
According to information released by the department, “Upon arrival, New Richmond officers located 37-year-old Michael Castro deceased on the railroad tracks from apparent injuries sustained.”
Railroad personnel remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and pending toxicology results.
The New Richmond Police Department would like to thank the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office, New Richmond EMS, and New Richmond Fire & Rescue for their assistance in this matter.
The department reminds residents that railroad tracks are federal property and trespassing on the tracks is dangerous and against the law.
