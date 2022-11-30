General George S. Patton himself would most certainly have approved of 10-year-old Rohn Zenner’s recital of his famous “Blood and Guts” speech in front of veterans, family members and friends at New Richmond American Legion Post 80 in honor of Veterans Day.
Standing in front of an American Flag and smartly attired in a red, white and blue plaid shirt with blue bowtie, Zenner delivered the famous speech with all the bluster and ferocity (minus the vulgarity) of the General himself.
Turns out, Rohn is no stranger to the big stage. He has been delivering speeches since he was in Kindergarten as part of his school’s annual “speech meet.”
Now in 5th grade, he actually picked, studied and rehearsed General Patton’s speech from a collection of famous speeches selected by his school, Liberty Classical Academy in White Bear Lake, MN.
According to his mother Bethany, Rohn had studied some about the history of World War II and thought Patton’s words would be a good choice.
“He selected this speech because he was excited about it and they had learned about World War II last year, so he knew a little bit about the history behind it. He said, ‘I can do a good job on this one. I want this one,” Bethaney said.
In preparation for giving his speech in front of his classmates, Rohn rehearsed it at his church and at home in front of family and friends. That is where one of his neighbor’s suggested he present at the American Legion Post.
“One of the elderly ladies at our church came up to Rohn afterward and she said, ‘My brother was in George Patton’s Third Army.’ For him to be able to make that connection was really cool,” Bethany said.
The speech made famous by actor George C. Scott playing the role of General George S. Patton in the movie, Patton (1970), was actually a speech Patton used on a number of occasions during WWII to inspire troops under his command.
Having watched Scott’s movie portrayal of General Patton’s speech with his mom, they decided editing out the vulgarity might be for the best.
“We just have so much respect for all veterans and for what they do for our country. That’s why I was so excited for Rohn to have this opportunity,” Bethany said.
Looking around the room following Rohn’s recital, there were some tears, a tribute both to Rohn’s character and the power of Patton’s words more than 70 years later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.