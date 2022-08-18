Let the 2022 North Hudson Pepper Fest commence.

Starting tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21, join Pepper Fest in celebrating North Hudson heritage, those who make the festival possible and the people that serve the community.

Grand Marshal

Amanda (Spainhour) Peterson was a 2000 Pepper Fest Princess and graduate of Hudson High School. She resides in Hudson with her husband, Collin, and their daughter, Sammy, and son, Lewie.

Peterson became a nurse in 2006 and an ICU nurse in 2008, currently working at United Hospital in Saint Paul. Recently, she earned a master’s degree to become an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner.

Peterson created the site thisnursemom.com where she hilariously, yet poignantly, chronicles her experiences as a nurse and mother. Out of that project was born her most recent success, ‘Everybody Just Breathe: a COVID Nurse Memoir of Stamina and Swear Words.’

As the title of her book alludes, in March 2020, Peterson went beyond the call of duty by volunteering to work in the COVID-19 ICU, an automatic decision she attributes to “suddenly know[ing] why [she] was here.” Relying on “God, caffeine and swear words,” Peterson made sense of her gut-wrenching experiences through writing.

Pepper Fest is proud to honor Peterson, and all health-care workers, for their enduring dedication to patient care and countless heroic sacrifices for the community in the face of unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good Neighbors

Paula Monical and her seven children, Christopher, Natalie, Michael, Amanda, Erica, Nick, and Kelsey are this year’s North Hudson Pepper Fest Good Neighbors.

The Monical family is somewhat spread around the country, five of them being Brigham Young University-Idaho graduates, but they seem to gravitate back home for Pepper Fest.

For many years, they’ve manned the food tent and prep while at times covering up to 30 shifts throughout the weekend. This family exemplifies volunteerism and being good neighbors.

Paula and her family have lived in the area for 33 years total, 26 of those in North Hudson. Many know Paula because she ran an in-home daycare for nine years.

Currently she works in Special Education for the Hudson School District, where she’s been for the past 13 years. Festivals don’t run themselves and the Monicals are a big part of Pepper Fest’s success.