In what might be the highlight of the summer, more than 40 students had the opportunity to compose, choreograph and perform with members of the Kids From Wisconsin at the Realize Your Dream Performing Arts Workshop, Monday, July 18, at the New Richmond High School.
The workshop is made available to communities as part of the Kids’ Big Bang Boom Tour.
Organized locally by Jodi and Matt Mealey, Directors of the New Richmond High School choir and band respectively, the workshop connected mentors with students ages 7-14 in an hourlong, elbow-to-elbow interactive learning session.
Students could choose from opportunities to learn a song and dance combo, build and listen to their own music composition and investigate how to deconstruct and reassemble a band instrument.
The workshop culminated in a performance where students who learned how to compose music could choose an instrument on which to hear their compositions played while students who learned how to choreograph a dance got to perform that dance.
Both Mealey’s were once members of the Kids From Wisconsin in the 1990s where, coincidentally, they met and eventually married.
The Kids came full circle Monday afternoon paying forward an experience that changed their lives.
The event was sponsored by the Mealeys, the New Richmond Fine Arts Council and the New Richmond High School band and choir.
1 of 5
Students could choose from opportunities to learn a song/dance combo.
More than 40 students had the opportunity to compose, choreograph and perform with members of the Kids From Wisconsin at the Realize Your Dream Performing Arts Workshop, Monday, July 18, at the New Richmond High School.
Students could choose from opportunities to learn a song/dance combo.
Tom Lindfors
Heidi Vogler worked on a composition for piano with Kids mentor, Nathan Edwards, at the Realize Your Dream Performing Arts Workshop, Monday, July 18, at the New Richmond High School.
Tom Lindfors
Kids From Wisconsin mentor, Hunter Evenson, explained sound mixing to a group of students at the Realize Your Dream Performing Arts Workshop, Monday, July 18, at the New Richmond High School.
Tom Lindfors
Elijah Thomason chose to hear his composition played on the trombone at the performing arts workshop, Monday, July 18, at the New Richmond High School.
Tom Lindfors
More than 40 students had the opportunity to compose, choreograph and perform with members of the Kids From Wisconsin at the Realize Your Dream Performing Arts Workshop, Monday, July 18, at the New Richmond High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.