The 2022-23 Phipps Center for the Arts season is here. 

“This is a dynamic and fun season,” Phipps Executive Director Darby Lunceford said.

The diversity in performances is vast, ranging from comedic musicals, to tributes, to instrumental duos, an opera adapted for children, choruses and more. 

Selected by the Phipps Arts Council, groups of volunteers that provide community-led artistic programming, striving to broaden the scope of opportunities, here is the line-up: 

Theater

The Lion in Winter

Fridays, Sept. 16 and 23, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25, 2 p.m.

White Christmas the Musical

Fridays, Nov. 18 and 25, 7:30 p.m.; Fridays, Dec. 9 and 16, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 19 and 26, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Nov. 20 and 27, 2 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 11 and 18, 2 p.m.

Something Rotten! the Musical

“Something Rotten! the Musical ” was nominated for 10 Tony awards and will not be a show to miss. 

Fridays, March 24 and 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Something Rotten

"Something Rotten!" 

Murdered to Death

Fridays, July 14, 21 and 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, July 15, 22 and 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, July 16, 23 and 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

Music

The California Songbook - Unplugged

Saturday, August 20, 7:30 p.m.

Miss Myra and the Moonshiners

Saturday, August 27, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Martín-Melitón Piano Duo

Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Nosferatu, A Symphony of Terror (1922)

Sunday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

Johnny Meyer and Friends

Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Phipps Festival Chorus Holiday Concert

Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday Dec. 4, 2 p.m.

A Brass and Organ Holiday

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.

St. Croix Valley Opera’s Holiday Cabaret

Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Colleen Raye’s Swingin’ and Rockin’ in the New Year

Friday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Girls Night Out – A Tribute to the Superstar Women of Country 

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Ella - Minnesota Jazz Chamber Orchestra

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

A Billy Joel State of Mind

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Colleen Raye the Music of Adele

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus Chamber Singers and Outloud! Ensamble 

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Children’s

Figaro for kids

St. Croix Valley Opera’s Figaro for Kids

The St. Croix Valley Opera presents a new adaptation for young spectators of one of the most popular operas and most famous operatic characters. It will be a unique experience for all ages. 

Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Nick Tickle, Fairy Tale Detective 

Fridays, Oct. 7, 14 and 21 at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15 and 22 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sundays, Oct. 9, 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.

The Great North Pole Bake-Off & North Pole’s Got Talent

Fridays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.

Disney’s The Descendants: the Musical

Fridays, Feb. 17 and 24, 2023 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18 and 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Saturday, March 4, 2023 and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 19 and 26, 2023 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Little Red Riding Hood (and the Power Mutants)

Fridays March 5, 12 and 19, 2023 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 13 and 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sunday, May 7, 14 and 21, 2023 at 2 p.m.

