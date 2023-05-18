The Phipps Center for the Arts announced its 2023-24 season recently.
Entering its 40th season this year, the Phipps Center is now led by their new Executive Director Ben Thietje.
“Stepping into this role at the Phipps Center for the Arts is an absolute privilege,” Thietje said in a news release.
Thietje is an experienced artist, producer and educator that has been working in the Twin Cities area for 20 years. He co-founded DalekoArts, a professional theater company in New Prague, Minnesota, where he held many different roles – writer, director, producer and actor – in nearly 40 different productions.
“As the Phipps Center for the Arts enters its 40th year of serving the community, we look forward to working with an experienced arts leader such as Ben,” Monica Weekes, president of the board of directors said in a news release.
While its leadership may have changed, its mission remains the same.
“The Phipps has been a creative and cultural hub for this wonderful community for decades… I look forward to working alongside the talented staff at The Phipps to create new opportunities for artists and audiences alike, and to help ensure that we continue bringing the arts to life in the community of Hudson for years to come,” Thietje said.
Here is the line-up for the season to come:
Theater
9 to 5: The Musical (Sept. 9 - Oct. 8, 2023)
Fridays: Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays: Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.
Jeeves in Bloom (April 12 - 28, 2024)
Fridays: April 12, April 19 and April 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays, April 13, April 20 and April 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays, April 14, April 21 and April 28, 2024, at 2 p.m.
Arsenic and Old Lace (July 12 - 28, 2024)
Fridays: July 12, July 19, and July 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays: July 13, July 20 and July 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays: July 14, July 21 and July 28, 2024, at 2:30 p.m.
Children’s Theater
The Legend of the Sleepy Hollow (Oct. 20 - Nov. 5, 2023)
Fridays: Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, 2023, at 7 p.m.
Saturdays: Oct. 21, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 2023, at 1 & 4 p.m.
Sundays: Oct. 22, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Tuck Everlasting The Musical (Feb. 16 - March 3, 2024)
Fridays: Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 1, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Saturdays: Feb. 17, Feb. 24 and March 2, 2024, at 2 & 7 p.m.
Sundays: Feb. 18, Feb. 25 and March 3, 2024, at 2 p.m.
The Further Adventures of Nick Tickle, Fairy Tale Detective (May 3 - 19, 2024)
Fridays: May 3, May 10 and May 17, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Saturdays: May 4, May 11 and May 18, 2024, at 1 & 4 p.m.
Sundays: May 5, May 12 and May 19, 2024, at 2 p.m.
Special events
Kick the Bucket List: The World According to AARP (Oct. 21 - 22, 2023)
Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Wrapped Up in Red (Dec. 1 - 17, 2023)
Fridays: Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays: Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 2023, at 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.
Sundays: Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Music
St. Croix Valley Opera Cabaret
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
Monroe Crossing
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Dennis James accompanying the silent film The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at 7 p.m.
The Elvis Series: “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” Part I: 1954-1967, The Rockabilly Show
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at 7:30
A Brass and Organ Holiday
Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
Colleen Raye’s New Year’s Eve at the Phipps
Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at 3 and 7:30 p.m.
The Broadway and Hollywood Songbook
Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 2 p.m.
The Elvis Series: “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” Part II: ‘68 TV Special, The Comeback
Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Nathan Avakian
Sunda, March 24, 2024, at 2 p.m.
St. Croix Valley Opera Cabaret
Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Sing Me a Country Song: Great Country Duets, Hits, and More!
Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
The High 48s
Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
The Elvis Series: “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” Part III: 1969-1977, The Return
Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
