When Darby Lunceford took the position of executive director at the Phipps Center for the Arts, it was during the peak shutdown of COVID-19. He was entering an unknown, both in a leadership role in the arts during a pandemic and as the newest executive director in 35 years, succeeding John Potter.
Lunceford worked tirelessly with the staff and board at the Phipps during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently decided to step away from the position to take on a new interim leadership role at the Lakeshore Players Theater in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
“I had never led this organization outside of COVID,” Lunceford said. “We were kind of making up the rules as we went along.”
On his last day as executive director at the Phipps, Friday, Oct. 28, Lunceford still had yet to lead the organization during a period without COVID-19.
“What I see… happening in the Phipps, and a microcosm of this being a smaller organization in a smaller community… [is] COVID is still very much present,” he said.
When cast members test positive for COVID-19, shows get canceled. There is little way around it.
The unpredictability of programming may be the most obvious COVID-19 adjustment to the viewer and donorship of the Phipps, but what may be considered even more pressing to the organization and Lunceford is the shifting patterns of attendance.
“The arts is never ‘normal,’” Lunceford said, and so there was an understanding that they weren’t going to go back to a “normal” pre-COVID experience, but there was initially a belief that recovery would be swift.
That hasn’t been the case.
Through Lunceford’s observations, attendance patterns have changed, which have had a cyclical effect on other aspects of the organization.
Patrons are seemingly asking themselves two questions more often due to new pandemic culture: “am I going to get COVID-19 and not be able to attend” or “will someone in the cast get COVID-19 and the show be canceled?”
These two questions, Lunceford says, have pushed back ticket purchases to be more last minute. We all know what happens when our busy lives take over.
We forget.
The Phipps Center for the Arts runs on about 60-65% earned income and 40-45% donations as a nonprofit organization. When attendance drops, donations aren’t readily able to pick up the slack.
Of course, despite the number of programs the Phipps may put on, performance is a one-shot deal. If not enough people attend shows, there’s no getting back lost investment. It costs money to pay staff to run productions, put together costumes, sets and keep the lights on.
“You’ve got a product that has a shelf life and it has a very fast shelf life,” Lunceford said.
There is no “clearance rack” to sell show tickets on when it’s all said and done.
“The organization is still very much relying on contributions,” Lunceford said.
During the heat of the pandemic, people were extremely generous in part because there was a restriction on the amount of and types of programming the Phipps was able to safely do.
Now, there is what Lunceford calls “donor fatigue” — people gave and gave and gave what they could during the shutdowns, but now see life resuming as usual and feel they’ve given so significantly already.
“Then you go back to that donor fatigue and people thinking the pandemic is over and that becomes a scary proposition to say ‘are we gonna keep the levels of contributions that we need to overcome and recover from the softness in program participation?’ And that’s kind of yet to be seen.”
Even without old donors contributing, the best way to inspire new givers is through programming.
And here is where we come back to the cycle – to attract new donors, there needs to be participation in a number of programs. People need to come through the doors to see the great offerings of the Phipps in order to be prompted to give. Without consistent and adequate participation, there is little room to inspire new gifting.
The Phipps is a strong organization with a breadth of loyal patrons, donors and admirers. Lunceford did not appear worried about the fate of the Phipps, but rather concerned about the rate at which it will be able to recover from its tribulations.
It’s all of these adversities that are not unique to the Phipps, as well as a passion for projects, consulting and children’s theater that have drawn Lunceford to a new opportunity.
Lunceford came to the Phipps after a stint at the Minnesota Opera and prior to that he spent time at the Children’s Theater Company in Minneapolis.
Lakeshore Players is a smaller organization that is specifically theater focused with an active children’s theater aspect.
Lunceford looks forward to helping Lakeshore Players transition out of a previous leadership and answer questions, like “what’s next.”
Currently, the Phipps is not actively looking for a replacement for Lunceford, he said.
The Phipps has leadership that directs various programming and Lunceford explained that they are in a fantastic position to run the Phipps, for the time being, in his absence.
With an interim managing director, cultural director, business, production and scene shop managers and other staff, the organization is in good hands.
The current season is planned and underway. When the new year rolls around and that planning process begins again, is when they may need to consider their options of bringing on someone new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.