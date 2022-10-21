The Phipps Center for the Arts announced the Executive Director Darby Lunceford will be leaving. Lunceford began his tenure in July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He replaced long-time Executive Director John Potter, who held the position for more than 35 years.
During his time at the Phipps, Lunceford secured four major COVID-19 relief grants to maintain programming and operations, oversaw an extensive renovation of the lobbies and common spaces, and created outdoor performing opportunities like Phipps Fest, held in Lakefront Park in August 2021 and last month.
“The Phipps was truly fortunate to have Darby as an experienced and savvy leader during these past two-plus years,” Board President Monica Weekes said. “His work ethic was exemplary; he initiated new concepts, introduced variety in our programming and directed the adoption of a new strategic plan. The board, staff and volunteers will work to make a successful transition to a new leadership plan. We wish Darby well in his new endeavors.”
Lunceford, who has worked extensively as an arts consultant all over the country, will be filling the role as interim executive director at Lakeshore Players in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. His last day at the Phipps will be Oct. 28.
“I am so proud of the work that we accomplished during my time at the Phipps,” Lunceford said. “We were faced with many obstacles with the pandemic, and the board, staff and volunteers rose to the occasion. It has been an honor to lead this organization and I look forward to seeing the Phipps continue to flourish in the future.”
