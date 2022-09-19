Two artists opened Phipps Fest on Sept. 17 before Yam Haus took the stage. Hariz and The Catalina both performed at the bandshell at Lakefront Park in downtown.
Hariz was a last minute booking as the artist Ber had to cancel due to health issues. Hariz is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist pop artist from Los Angeles.
Hariz performed first, bringing energy to compliment his upbeat pop songs to the crowd. Performing on an electric keyboard and guitar, Hariz was thankful to be performing.
“This is my first ever show in Hudson. The energy here is awesome,” he said.
After Hariz, a band named The Catalina took the stage.
With a 1980’s synth pop sound, the band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist James Howard, drummer Adam Hepner, and guitarist Justin Jacobs. All the band members are from Minneapolis.
The band credits The Killers, The Police and The Night Game as artists who influenced them.
“I would say pop alternative rock as three words to describe us,” Hepner said.
Before performing the band had no stress about performing. The group is happy to be performing again after the pandemic.
“I love this venue, I love this city,” Howard said. “It’s very fun and very special to be playing music again.”
The band has connections to Yam Haus and has played shows with them before. While Yam Haus has gone more mainstream, The Catalina know their big break will come.
“We’re waiting for it,” Howard said with a laugh.
For now, the band enjoys being in the present. Jacobs said the band is enjoying the moment and focusing on the future later. He compared the process to a flower growing.
“Bands take a year to sprout then take years to bloom. Eventually you find your groove and your team,” Jacobs said.
The Catalina played to a roaring crowd throughout their time on stage. Howard, Hepner and Jacobs could all be seen feeding off the energy the crowd provided.
As the band finished their setlist they thanked everyone who attended.
With a growing fanbase, Howard said he hopes The Catalina can play in Hudson again in the future.
Before leaving the stage, Howard asked the audience if they had a good time. An emphatic “yes” was the response.
