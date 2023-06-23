“[This is a] great place to be,” the Phipps Center for the Arts’ new executive director Ben Thietje said. He has been fully embraced in his role that he started less than four weeks ago.
“It’s been great,” said Thietje. “[There’s] a small town vibe.”
Being from New Prague, Minnesota, a town of 8,277 residents according to a U.S. census, Thietje is quite familiar with working in a small town like Hudson.
“Everyone knows each other,” he said. “Everyone’s so nice.”
While being an executive director wasn't always on the radar for Thietje, he’s still excited about this role.
“I initially wanted to be an actor, but my interests morphed,” he said.
Prior to his current role as executive director, Thietje worked as a producer, artist and educator in the Twin Cities for twenty years. He then went on to become the co-founder and director of his professional theater company DalekoArts in his hometown of New Prague.
Thietje is looking forward to the Phipp’s 40th season. The center is currently preparing for their upcoming show, “Murdered to Death” by Peter Gordon. Performances will take place July 14-30 in the Black Box Theater.
The comedic, whodunnit and Agatha Christie spoof takes place in the 1930s with an interesting selection of characters trying to solve a murder.
Some highlights in the Phipps include the “9 to 5” musical, a Christmas dance show and showcasing new art throughout their gallery on a six week rotating basis.
More information on the Phipps Center for the Arts can be found on thephipps.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.