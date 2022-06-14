This home in Troy Burne has Brazilian cherry floors and floor to ceiling windows in the living room with 18 foot ceilings.
The sellers have filled this home with exquisite details. There are four spacious bedrooms upstairs with two ensuite full baths and a jack & jill bath. The owner's suite has two closets and a large walk-in shower with body jets.
The cherry kitchen is full of thoughtful details including a built-in espresso machine, steam oven, microwave and a warming drawer.
The property is beautifully landscaped. There is 4500 square feet of living space above ground and another 2200+ square feet of unfinished space in the walk-out basement with room for fifth bedroom, bath and family room. The basement is heated with in floor heating and there are rough-ins for bathroom and wet bar. The house also has both a 200 amp electric panel and a 100 amp subpanel.
Recent updates from 2019 through 2021 include a new roof, exterior paint, water heater, softener, new deck, screened porch and a paver patio.
- Asking price: $1,075,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square feet: 4,446
- Acres: 1.07
- Year built: 2004
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.