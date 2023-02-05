Hot Air Affair launch 2023

There they go. 

Huge crowds descended upon the grounds of E.P. Rock on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 4 to watch some of the 30 balloons take off during the Hudson Hot Air Affair. 

It was what we'd all been waiting for and it was just as magical as one might expect. 

Hot Air Affair launches

