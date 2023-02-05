Huge crowds descended upon the grounds of E.P. Rock on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 4 to watch some of the 30 balloons take off during the Hudson Hot Air Affair.
It was what we'd all been waiting for and it was just as magical as one might expect.
Wildfire
Piloted by Sonja Belgarde of Sun Prairie.
Maria Van Hoorn
Travel Wisconsin Deputy Secretary Maria Van Hoorn took off in a balloon, waving to her kiddos as she went.
Off they go
Did you catch one out your window?
Montgolfier
Piloted by Steve LeMay of Mendota Heights, Minnesota.
One balloon, two balloon, red balloon, blue balloon....
As one went up another followed.
Takes a village
All hands on deck when it is time for lift off.
Launched
Hundreds gathered to watch the Saturday afternoon launch.
Overhead
Pink and blue, birds eye view.
Learning the ropes
Next generation of balloon pilots.
From all over
Many of the ballooners come from all over the country for the Hudson Hot Air Affair and have flown in countless different states.
Share with us
Did you catch a hot air balloon out your window? On the way to the grocery store? Send us your pictures from Hot Air Affair weekend at hudsonnews@orourkemediagroup.com.
