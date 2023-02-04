As the sun peeked over the tree tops at E.P. Rock Elementary School on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4, hot air balloons began inflating. The sun passed right through them, like stained glass windows. Fans roared. Flames flew.
Though the wind was a bit too strong for any take-offs to occur, hundreds of people gathered around to watch the air above the field fill with color.
Nine balloons, at some point or another, were filled up, baskets on the ground.
The prior morning, for the media launch, one balloon was able to take off, carrying Deputy Secretary of Travel Wisconsin, Maria Van Hoorn.
“[Hot Air Affair] is a great example of what travelers are looking for,” she said. “They’re looking to make life-long memories and experience the unexpected.”
Van Hoorn, like many others, was “Experiencing the Magic” of the festival for the first time.
“Wisconsin’s smallest cabinet agency makes a tremendous impact,” states the Travel Wisconsin website. “At one half of one percent of the state budget and one half of one percent of the state workforce, the Department of Tourism markets Wisconsin as one of America’s premier travel destinations under the brand name Travel Wisconsin, supporting an industry that makes up more than 7 percent of the state’s gross domestic product.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.