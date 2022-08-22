What a weekend for Pepper Fest. Between the parade, the spaghetti eating contests, endless amounts of Italian cuisine, the dunk tank and the royalty coronation, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
Although the weather was looking dim earlier in the week, it cleared up for the opening of the gates on Friday and stayed hot and sunny for the rest of the weekend, Aug. 19-21.
To prep for the competition, competitors are invited to douse their noodles in spaghetti sauce or water, a technique for fast eating.
On Saturday, following the parade, the visiting royalty gathered at the main Pepper Fest stage to stuff their faces with pasta as fast as they could.
Nine rounds of competition ensued over the course of a few hours. More than 100 competitors took the stage, nearly all of them in a sparkling crown.
The final heat of spaghetti eaters was a Hudson showdown. The Hudson Ambassadors, 2022 North Hudson Pepper Fest court and the 2020-21 North Hudson Pepper Fest Court went toe to toe, or rather face to plate of spaghetti.
It was a tight race between the Pepper Festers, but ultimately the fastest spaghetti eating team was the 2020-21 court.
