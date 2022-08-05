This custom built house sits on almost three acres of land. The property provides glorious views of mature trees and wildlife.
Inside the house has a magnificent kitchen with abundant storage, heated tile floors, granite countertops and more. Next to the kitchen is the informal dining room, which has access to the deck.
Enjoy the sunroom through glass pocket doors with stunning views.
The living room includes a gas fireplace and 9 foot ceilings, which extend throughout main level. The owner's suite is on the main floor. It has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Completing main floor is a half bath, mudroom that doubles as laundry room, formal dining and access to the oversized three car garage.
Three spacious bedrooms with newer carpet and a 3/4 bathroom are on the upper level. The walk out lower level includes a large family room, a wet bar and dining space. There is also an additional bedroom, office, full bathroom and storage space.
Outside the property features a double level Brazilian hardwood deck, a storage shed and more.
- Asking price: $879,000
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square feet: 4,859
- Acres: 2.73
- Year built: 2002
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.