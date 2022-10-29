Halloween Treat Trail princesses

Princesses frolicked in the fields of Lakefront Park as they roamed their lands collecting treats and stickers. 

It was a shockingly beautiful, sunny and warm afternoon for the Hudson Area Public Library’s treat trail. Halloween weather normally encourages fairy wings placed over winter coats and hats under masks, but this year there was no need for the extra layers. 

Halloween celebrators gathered at Lakefront Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, for an afternoon filled with walking pumpkins, smiling superheroes and mythical creatures. 

Library Treat Trail

Various organizations and groups set up tables around the bandshell and costumed kiddos made their rounds, stopping to partake in various activities, like musical chairs, a small ball pit, photo booth and chalk. 

