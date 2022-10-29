It was a shockingly beautiful, sunny and warm afternoon for the Hudson Area Public Library’s treat trail. Halloween weather normally encourages fairy wings placed over winter coats and hats under masks, but this year there was no need for the extra layers.
Halloween celebrators gathered at Lakefront Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, for an afternoon filled with walking pumpkins, smiling superheroes and mythical creatures.
Sorta looks like a bag of Skittles
Activities at the library treat trail were more than just trick-or-treating. The ball pool was a hit with the local princesses.
Hudson PD on Treat Trail
Officer James Wildman of the Hudson Police Department handed out badge stickers to trick-or-treaters.
Fairies like chocolate, too
The Hudson Area Public Library put together a community event where organizations and groups set up booths for children to trick or treat at in Lakefront Park on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Friends of the Library
Friends of the Library set up a table and had each costumed kiddo pick a piece of candy from a Halloween bowl on the treat trail.
Treat Trail at Lakefront Park
The park was filled with families and friends costumed from head to toe.
Musical chairs
Superheroes raced lions, tigers and bears around in circles at one of the many activities at the library treat trail -- musical chairs.
A perfectly sunny day
Saturday, Oct. 29 was a perfectly beautiful and sunny day with, hitting the high 60s, an unlikely surprise for this time of year.
Sharks gone bananas
Bananas aren't really a sharks first meal choice, so this one was safe from the jaws.
Costumes build bridges
Rival football players (Vikings and Packers) put their differences aside to trick or treat together at Lakefront Park.
Various organizations and groups set up tables around the bandshell and costumed kiddos made their rounds, stopping to partake in various activities, like musical chairs, a small ball pit, photo booth and chalk.
