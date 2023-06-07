With the temperature reaching the upper 80’s and added humidity from the rain Friday night and Saturday morning, shade was the place to be for the 2023 Park Art Fair at Mary Park in New Richmond.
The New Richmond Chamber of Commerce’s early summer bash drew over 1,000 visitors in search of that “got to have it” one-of-a-kind piece of art.
Over the years the fair has grown to include more than just interesting art. Saturday patrons had their choice of cuisines from mexican and barbeque to ice cream and doughnuts while a stage featuring live music and a court filled with bounce houses kept customers of all ages entertained.
Scheduled events this year included a Salute to teachers and city workers, pickleball exhibition, doggie beauty contest and music by True Heat Blues Band, Friday night.
