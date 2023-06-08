A half hour downpour did not deter hungry residents from piling into the New Richmond Fire Department for the second annual pancake breakfast. The chocolate-chip option, new this year, certainly helped.
If you followed your nose into the garage Saturday morning, the first thing you noticed was the sound of laughter and the undeniable sense of community as firefighters manned the grills, dishing out spatulas piled high with pancakes and tongs loaded with sausages.
Notable, too, was the optional use of silverware by the younger pancake eaters who preferred to ditch the fork for the use of their more proficient digits.
Lucas Evan’s mom explained it this way.
“When you’re a parent with three kids, you do what you can. Today, I can eat my pancake like a taco. A fork is just an extra step, it gets in the way.”
Grillmaster Chris Bendix brought his 18 years of experience working as a firefighter with a company in Indiana to the job in New Richmond including making chocolate chip pancakes.
Bendix and fellow firefighter Dan Maslowski estimated they might be flipping as many 2,000 flapjacks to feed families on Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.