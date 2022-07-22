Despite the blisteringly hot temperatures, St. Croix County kicked off its fair on Thursday.
During the second day, Friday, July 22, the fair hosted its first annual unique hat contest. This year’s contestants featured hats that looked like bee hives, Jurassic Park and a squid.
Those folks weren’t the only ones dressed up for the occasion.
Just shortly after concluding that contest, some of the young fair-goers did a little dressing up of their own.
Calves were dressed up like the the Cheshire cat, a pirate ship and in a hula skirt.
Contestants brought their calves to be judged by the current St. Croix County 2021 Fairest of the Fair, Rose Gillis of Deer Park.
What a sight to see.
There are still two days left to check out the fair festivities, though you’ll have to come back next year if you missed the kids tractor pull.
“Keep pedaling!” was the cheer of the afternoon as kids of all ages took turns at the tractor pull.
The little tikes on the little pedal-operated tractor used all the muscle they had in their legs to go as far as they could.
A few made a “full pull” of about 45 feet.
Impressive to say the least.
